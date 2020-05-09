CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 9,044 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.