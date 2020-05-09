CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,145 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,063,422. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

