CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 242.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,943,000 after acquiring an additional 626,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 80,278 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske bought 9,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

