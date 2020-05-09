CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,082 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

AVY stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

