Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $74.83 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

