Fred L. Drake Buys 15,000 Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00.

Shares of HBT opened at $11.44 on Friday. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $13,497,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,365,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,092,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

