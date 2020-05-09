Robert J. Potter Sells 137,300 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$157,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,300.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 million and a PE ratio of 208.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

