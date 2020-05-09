Robert J. Potter Sells 137,300 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$157,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,300.
Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 million and a PE ratio of 208.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
