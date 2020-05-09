Leon Aghababai Palandjian Purchases 3,000 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $151,380.00.

Leon Aghababai Palandjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, May 1st, Leon Aghababai Palandjian bought 3,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00.

CATC opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 116,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CATC. ValuEngine cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.