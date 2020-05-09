Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Kforce in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

