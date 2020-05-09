Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $141,644.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Santo J. Costa sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $141,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CYTK opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $17.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

