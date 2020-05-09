Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells $129,200.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,621,432 shares in the company, valued at $46,788,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 6,395 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $64,525.55.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $157,900.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yext by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yext by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

