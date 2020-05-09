Brian Warren Sells 1,000 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Brian Warren sold 560 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $58,016.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11.

Shares of COR stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.07. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $126.40. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,377,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

