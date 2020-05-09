SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for IAA in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of IAA by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in IAA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

