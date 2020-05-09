John Forsyth Sells 1,500 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
