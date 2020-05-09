John Forsyth Sells 1,500 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

