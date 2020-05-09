Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 6,981 Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Stock

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,981 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,690.51. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,685 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,409.20.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $14,260.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,449 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,894.20.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,057 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679.46.

Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

