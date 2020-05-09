Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells $101,864.70 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLXS stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Plexus by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Plexus by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Plexus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Plexus by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

