Brokers Offer Predictions for Highwoods Properties Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

