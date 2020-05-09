Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,976 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $205,774.56.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,476 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $204,236.76.

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,960 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $601,331.20.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,357 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $240,750.93.

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $43,565.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $9.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 112,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

