Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Computer Programs & Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of CPSI opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.