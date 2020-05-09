NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Sells $94,330.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.
