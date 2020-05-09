NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Sells $94,330.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

