Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Decreased by Imperial Capital

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Imperial Capital reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.