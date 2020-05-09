FLIR Systems, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FLIR opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.92. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,897,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

