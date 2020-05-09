William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Catalent stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,479,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after buying an additional 719,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after buying an additional 581,951 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Catalent by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after buying an additional 549,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Catalent by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

