SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bruker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of several other reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $38.83 on Friday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

