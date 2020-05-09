Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

HCKT opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

