Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings Inc Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eXp World in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

eXp World stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. eXp World has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.80 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

