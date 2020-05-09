Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Lowered by Analyst

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for CNH Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,578,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,357,000 after buying an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $19,578,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $17,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,977,000 after buying an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

