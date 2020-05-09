Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Decreased by Analyst

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endo International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

ENDP stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

