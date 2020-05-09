Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CENT stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

