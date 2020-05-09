Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 255,370 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,699,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,276,000 after buying an additional 1,081,682 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $86,109,000.

MANH stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

