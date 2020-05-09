Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Bancolombia SA has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). Bancolombia had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.4632 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

