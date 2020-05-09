Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $526,000 in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in LYFT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LYFT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AO Asset Management LP increased its stake in LYFT by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in LYFT by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on LYFT from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996 in the last 90 days.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

