Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NVST stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

