Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $530,000 in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of WhiteHorse Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Bolduc bought 46,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $525,995.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,464.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.32. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

