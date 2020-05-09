Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $558,000 Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $51,484,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after buying an additional 1,314,172 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after buying an additional 490,238 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after buying an additional 409,126 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,374,000 after buying an additional 327,877 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

