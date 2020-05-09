Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 30,579 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First American Financial by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 72,655 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in First American Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in First American Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

