Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aquabounty Technologies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQB opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,762,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Frank bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

