Synovus Financial Corp Takes $29,000 Position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,858,000 after purchasing an additional 149,707 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 770,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 662,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $56,308,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $30,562,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

FSV stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FirstService Corp has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.90 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

