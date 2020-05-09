Synovus Financial Corp Invests $30,000 in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,978.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000.

PSI stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

