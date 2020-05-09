Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,512 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $79,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $70,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,469,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $300,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 942,124 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

