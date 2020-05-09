Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Lustig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Insiders bought a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

