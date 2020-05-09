Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,098 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Paylocity worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.67. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

