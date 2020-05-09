Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

