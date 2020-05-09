Raymond James & Associates Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $58,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $21,556,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,167.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UI shares. ValuEngine lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Shares of UI stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average is $161.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $337.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 86.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.