Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITW. Cfra lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $161.01 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,506,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

