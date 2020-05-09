Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARL. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.50 ($23.84).

ETR ARL opened at €15.05 ($17.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a fifty-two week high of €31.90 ($37.09). The stock has a market cap of $900.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.29.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

