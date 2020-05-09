Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Five Below were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Five Below by 88.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.