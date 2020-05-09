UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. CB Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.77.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ralph Burchianti acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Bedway bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $172,166 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

