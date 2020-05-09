FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,268,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 298,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 319,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 147,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,629,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 42,616,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after purchasing an additional 723,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.