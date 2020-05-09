Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

VTA stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.